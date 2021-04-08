Accenture (ACN) to Gain From Core Compete Buyout: Here's How

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Core Compete, a cloud analytics services firm. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Founded in 2012, Core Compete enables digital transformations with cloud-native solutions that deliver artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning-infused business outcomes, with the primary focus on supply chain, retail and financial services. It has a diverse client base across the United States and the U.K.. The company is headquartered in Durham, NC and has additional offices in the U.K. and India.

Core Compete’s team of over 260 professionals will be joining Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice.

Over the past year, shares of Accenture have gained 64.5% compared with 62% rise of the industry it belongs to and 51.1% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

How Will Accenture Benefit?

Considering the growing demand for AI and cloud-based technologies, the latest deal is expected to help Accenture strengthen its capabilities in analytics, data and AI space across new markets and industries, thereby widening its client base.

Notably, Sanjeev Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence, stated, "Core Compete’s approach to cloud analytics transformation helps us further accelerate time to value for our clients, giving them the right tools, strategy and talent to reap the full benefits of being data-driven."

Further, Core Compete complements Accenture’s prior initiatives in strengthening its analytics, data and AI business, globally, which includes acquisitions of Analytics8 in Australia, PragsisBidoop in Spain, Mudano in the U.K., Byte Prophecy in India, Sentelis in France, and Clarity Insights and End-to-End Analytics in the United States.

