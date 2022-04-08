Accenture (ACN) to Gain From Avieco Acquisition: Here's How

Accenture plc ACN announced that it has inked a deal to acquire Avieco, a U.K.-based sustainability consultancy. The deal closure is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Avieco’s expertise in sustainability consulting spans a broad range of industries, including retail and consumer goods, financial services, technology, and media.

Over the past year, shares of Accenture have gained 20.1% compared with 22% growth of the industry it belongs to and 10.2% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Will Accenture Benefit?

The deal closure will see the joining of Avieco’s team of more than 60 professionals, having expertise in environmental, social and governance ("ESG") measurement and reporting, net-zero strategy, and regulation and real-time data analytics, into Accenture’s Sustainability Services in the U.K.

The acquisition is expected to boost Accenture Sustainability Value Promise by embedding sustainability in its offerings.The deal is also expected to boost Accenture’s ESG measurement and analytics capabilities, and help it improve sustainability performance, and create sustainable value for its stakeholders.

Peter Lacy, Accenture’s global Sustainability Services lead, global management committee member and chief responsibility officer, stated, "The acquisition of Avieco will underscore our commitment to scale the sustainability services we offer clients and deepen our knowledge and experience."

