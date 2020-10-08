Accenture (ACN) to Gain From Avenai Acquisition: Here's How

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it has inked a deal to acquire Avenai, an Ottawa-based provider of consulting and technology services. The deal closure is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

With more than 70 employees, Avenai is engaged in providing services related to strategy development, process improvement, IT-enabled business transformation and organization culture transformation. It was established in 2012.

Founders of Avenai - Chris Brennan, Mike Scotten and Brendan Timmins - will be joining as managing directors in Accenture’s Strategy & Consulting practice. Employees of Avenai will also join Accenture’s Strategy & Consulting practice.

Over the past six months, shares of Accenture have gained 25.6% compared with 22.5% rise of the industry it belongs to and 22.9% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

How Will Accenture Benefit?

With Avenai’s solid popularity among both government and commercial clients in the Ottawa and Toronto regions, the deal is expected to help Accenture enhance its technology-transformation capabilities across the public-sector market in Canada and strengthen its competitive position.

Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada, stated, "COVID-19 is leading many Canadian organizations to accelerate their technology transformations to ensure they come out ahead in this new reality, and that’s why we are adding significantly to our team of experts in Ottawa."

Mark Lambert, managing director and federal public service practice lead in Canada, stated, "Government organizations are at a digital transformation tipping point, with many departments and agencies rapidly moving to the cloud and embracing new ways to modernize and improve delivery models and services for Canadians. Avenai brings a stellar consulting team that will be amplified by Accenture’s global reach to support our clients’ broad ambitions."

Considering the coronavirus-induced increased dependency on technology, the deal seems to be a strategic move on Accenture’s part to strengthen its foothold in the Canadian market in the current scenario.

