Accenture (ACN) to Gain From Advocate Buyout: Here's How

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Advocate Networks, LLC, a technology consultancy and managed services provider of Technology Business Management (“TBM”) solutions. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Headquartered in Norcross, GA, Advocate’s in-depth technology expertise and wide range of services are aimed at helping organizations generate business value, achieve cost savings and modernize their technology platforms.

Over the past year, shares of Accenture have gained 8.3% compared with 9.2% growth of the industry it belongs to and 3.7% loss of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.



How Will Accenture Benefit?

Advocate’s team of more than 85 professionals will be joining Accenture’s Technology Strategy & Advisory practice. Advocate’s complete suite of TBM services, from strategic advisory to TBM-as-a-service (TBMaaS), complements Accenture’s cloud and digital transformation services and end-to-end capabilities for TBM.

Considering the growing need of organizations expecting their technology investments to boost innovation and transform business operations, the latest deal seems to be a strategic move on Accenture’s part to strengthen its portfolio.

Keith Boone, Accenture’s North America Technology Strategy & Advisory lead, stated, "With the powerful combination of Accenture and Advocate, we will offer a multitude of industry-leading resources and capabilities to help our clients measure the value of technology initiatives in a clear, quantifiable manner."

