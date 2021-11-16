Accenture (ACN) to Benefit From T.A. Cook Buyout: Here's How

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it has completed the acquisition of T.A. Cook, a consultancy specialized in asset performance management and capital projects for clients in capital-intensive industries and infrastructure. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Founded in 1994, T.A. Cook offers services in data-driven maintenance, operations and asset life cycle management, including a proprietary as-a-service reliability solution. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and has additional offices in Canada, Hong Kong and the United States.

So far this year, shares of Accenture have gained 41% compared with 45.2% growth of the industry it belongs to and 25.9% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Will Accenture Benefit?

The buyout marks the addition of 130 consultants, engineers, and development coaches from T.A. Cook into Accenture’s Industry X group. This should strengthen Accenture’s Industry X group’s services for digitizing clients’ engineering functions, asset performance management, factory floors, project management office services and plant operations.

The deal is expected to boost Accenture’s potential in enhancing asset performance, raising safety, and lessening environmental impact and expenses in the chemicals, life sciences, metals and mining, as well as oil and gas industries.

Nigel Stacey, global lead at Accenture Industry X, stated, "With T.A. Cook, we continue to grow our intelligent asset management capabilities that help clients automate processes, build predictive maintenance capabilities, reduce waste, increase utilization and, ultimately, redefine how they operate plants and factories for sustainable growth."

Christina Raab, market unit lead for Accenture in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia, added, "T.A. Cook’s digital track record, expertise and highly skilled team will enhance the solutions and capabilities that our clients require to transform their operations and boost growth."

Further, T.A. Cook complements Accenture’s prior initiatives in strengthening its Industry X capabilities globally. Since 2017, the tech giant has completed 26 acquisitions to boost its Industry X capabilities. To name a few, latest acquisitions include Advoco and umlaut in October 2021, Electro 80 (Australia) on May 3, Pollux (Brazil) on Apr 8, Myrtle (United States) on Oct 9, 2020 and SALT Solutions (Germany) on Oct 30, 2020.

