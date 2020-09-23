Accenture (ACN) to Benefit From N3 Acquisition: Here's How

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it has inked a deal to acquire N3, a technology-driven sales and demand-generation firm. The deal closure is subject to customary closing conditions. The financial terms have been kept under wraps.

Founded in 2004, N3 features specialized sales talent across complex areas like cloud, software platforms and 5G networks, which are supported by cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) technology. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has additional locations in Brazil, Costa Rica, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the United Kindom. It serves some of the world’s leading brands such as Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and SAP.

So far this year, shares of Accenture have gained 12.5%, ahead of 7.8% growth of the industry it belongs to, and 1.7% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

How Will Accenture Benefit?

The buyout will bring in nearly 2,200 employees to Accenture globally, along with AI and Cl capabilities.

N3’s specialized sales talent, in combination with Accenture’s SynOps platform, should help clients increase sales growth in the currently growing virtual environment. The combined proficiency is likely to help clients accumulate multiple interaction points into actionable insights in order to boost sales growth. Together, they are expected to offer a differentiated, data-driven approach aimed at helping companies drive their sales growth.

Notably, Manish Sharma, group chief executive at Accenture Operations, stated, "N3 provides the perfect combination of skilled talent and technology to remove barriers and better influence purchasing decisions at critical stages."

Considering the coronavirus-induced effect of people gradually adapting to the virtual world, the deal seems to be a strategic move on Accenture’s part to strengthen its foothold in the current scenario.

