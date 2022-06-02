Accenture (ACN) to Benefit From ARZ Acquisition: Here's How

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it has inked a deal to acquire Allgemeines Rechenzentrum GmbH (“ARZ”), a technology service provider specialized in the Austrian banking sector. The deal closure is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Volksbanken Group and Hypobanken Group are the majority owners of ARZ besides other private banks. ARZ has establishments in Vienna and Innsbruck.

Buyout to Strengthen Accenture’s Financial Services Industry Group

ARZ, with its team of almost 600 employees, will join Accenture. They will carry on their operations from their existing establishments in Vienna and Innsbruck. The buyout is expected to help Accenture widen its cloud-based banking platform-as-a-service offering, spanning from core banking services to online banking and regulatory services for banking clients across Europe.

According to Roland Smertnig, senior managing director in Accenture’s financial services practice in Europe, "By acquiring ARZ, we are expanding our digital transformation capabilities to help banks of the future as they look to move more of their core functions to the cloud, enable new business models, and reinvent the services and experiences they provide to customers."

Further, Michael Zettel, Accenture’s country managing director in Austria, added, "With this acquisition, we are expanding our team in Austria and will develop a comprehensive center of excellence at the Innsbruck location to serve our clients in Austria and across Europe. The ARZ team has the experience and talent to help us grow and meet our banking clients’ needs now and, in the future, and we look forward to welcoming them to Accenture."

Notably, ARZ complements Accenture’s prior initiatives in strengthening its position in the banking industry. A few of its latest investments include the acquisition of Exton Consulting, a provider of strategy and business management support to financial services firms across Europe, and a strategic investment through Accenture Venturesin Imburse, a cloud-based, payments-as-a-service enterprise platform. Both investments were done in June 2021.

