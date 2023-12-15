Accenture (ACN) to Announce Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Accenture plc ACN is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 19, before market open.

The company has a decent earnings surprise history, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the four trailing quarters, the average earnings surprise being 6.3%.

Expectations From ACN in Q1

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $16.23 billion, up 3.1% from the year-ago actual figure. The growth can be correlated to the expected continuance of demand in domains such as the transition to cloud services, updating and modernizing ERP systems, advancements in data, artificial intelligence (AI) and the rise of Generation AI.

Accenture PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Accenture PLC price-eps-surprise | Accenture PLC Quote

We expect Consulting revenues for the fiscal first quarter to be $8.47 billion, indicating a slight increase from the year-ago figure. Revenues from the Managed Services segment are likely to have increased 5.8% on a year-over-year basis, our estimate for which is currently pegged at $7.73 billion.

Our estimate for the Products segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.83 billion, indicating a 3.5% increase year over year. We expect revenues from the Communications, Media & Technology segment to decline 2.8% from first-quarter fiscal 2023 actuals to $2.9 billion. Our estimate for the Health & Public Servicesegment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.17 billion, indicating a 5.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Our estimate for the Resources segment’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.24 billion, indicating a 4.7% increase year over year. Revenues from the Financial Services segment are likely to have increased 3.4% on a year-over-year basis, our estimate for which is currently pegged at $3.07 billion.

Moving to geographical markets, we expect revenues from North America to have increased slightly to $7.66 billion due to segmental improvements. Our expectations of revenues from Europe is pegged at $5.38 billion, up 6% from the year-ago figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.14 per share, which indicates a 2% increase from the year-ago figure. The uptick is likely to be due to the expected favorable demand and utilization situation mixed with disciplined cost allocation.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ACN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ACN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sneak Peak Into Recent Results of Key Sector Players

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector that have performed well in their recent earnings releases:

ABM Industries Inc. ABM reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings (considering 5 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.01 per share, which beat the consensus estimate by 8.6% and increased 13.5% from the last fiscal year’s quarterly figure.

Total revenues of $2.09 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.8% and improved 4.1% from the last fiscal year’s quarterly figure. The upside was backed by solid segmental performance, strength from new accounts that came online late last year and the acquisition of RavenVolt. Quarterly revenue growth included 3.8% organic growth and a 0.3% upside from acquisitions.

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported impressive third-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SPGI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.21 rose 9.6% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 5.3%. Revenues of $3.08 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2% and improved 8% year over year, backed by strong performance in all divisions.

Verisk Analytics Inc. VRSK reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the respective estimates.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing 4.1% from the year-ago reported figure. Such a beat was supported by strong growth in Underwriting Data Solutions, Life Insurance and Extreme Events Solutions.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.