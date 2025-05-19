Accenture (ACN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Accenture (ACN) reached $319.39, with a +0.54% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.02%.

The consulting company's stock has climbed by 12.52% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 18.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.05%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Accenture in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on June 20, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.27, up 4.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.18 billion, up 4.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.70 per share and revenue of $68.4 billion, which would represent changes of +6.28% and +5.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Accenture. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Accenture presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Accenture currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.65.

Investors should also note that ACN has a PEG ratio of 3.21 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ACN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

