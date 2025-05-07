Accenture (ACN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Accenture (ACN) closed the latest trading day at $306.09, indicating a +0.75% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.44% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 7.96% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 15.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Accenture in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on June 20, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.27, indicating a 4.47% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $17.18 billion, indicating a 4.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.70 per share and a revenue of $68.4 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.28% and +5.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Accenture. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.22% downward. Accenture is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Accenture's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.92. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.16.

It's also important to note that ACN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

