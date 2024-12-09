Accenture (ACN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Accenture (ACN) standing at $359.50, reflecting a -0.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

The consulting company's stock has climbed by 2.02% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Accenture in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 19, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.38, signifying a 3.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.2 billion, up 5.99% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.76 per share and a revenue of $68.94 billion, representing changes of +6.78% and +6.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% decrease. As of now, Accenture holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Accenture is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.23.

It is also worth noting that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computers - IT Services industry stood at 2.82 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

