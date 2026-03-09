Accenture (ACN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Accenture (ACN) closed at $209.36, marking a -2.62% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.38%.

Shares of the consulting company have depreciated by 10.65% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.51%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Accenture in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 19, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.87, up 1.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.74 billion, up 6.51% from the year-ago period.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.87 per share and revenue of $73.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.27% and +6.06%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. As of now, Accenture holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Accenture is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.37, so one might conclude that Accenture is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ACN has a PEG ratio of 2.07. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

