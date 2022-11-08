Accenture (ACN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed the most recent trading day at $269.03, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 4.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 3.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Accenture is projected to report earnings of $2.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.58 billion, up 4.12% from the year-ago period.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.34 per share and revenue of $64.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.88% and +4.3%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Accenture currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Accenture's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.34.

Also, we should mention that ACN has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ACN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

