Accenture (ACN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $304.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 3.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.38%.

Accenture will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 23, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.06 billion, up 21.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.80 per share and revenue of $62.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.73% and +22.85%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Accenture currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Accenture's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.88, so we one might conclude that Accenture is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

