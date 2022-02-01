Accenture (ACN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed the most recent trading day at $353.42, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 13.17% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 8.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Accenture is projected to report earnings of $2.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.66 billion, up 21.31% from the prior-year quarter.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.54 per share and revenue of $59.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.77% and +18.44%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Accenture is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Accenture currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.95, which means Accenture is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

