Accenture (ACN) Stock Moves -1.5%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Accenture (ACN) closed at $323.15, marking a -1.5% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.43%.

Shares of the consulting company have appreciated by 7.3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Accenture in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.77, signifying a 2.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $16.31 billion, showing a 2.05% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.95 per share and revenue of $64.79 billion, which would represent changes of +2.4% and +1.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% downward. Accenture presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Accenture has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.46 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.46, so one might conclude that Accenture is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ACN has a PEG ratio of 3.66. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Computers - IT Services industry stood at 3.48 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

