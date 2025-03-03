Accenture (ACN) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Accenture (ACN) standing at $344.99, reflecting a -1.01% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.64%.

Shares of the consulting company witnessed a loss of 9.47% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 4.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.26%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Accenture in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 20, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.83, reflecting a 2.17% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.6 billion, up 5.09% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.72 per share and a revenue of $68.63 billion, indicating changes of +6.44% and +5.76%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Accenture. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.21% upward. Accenture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Accenture's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.67.

It is also worth noting that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.09. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.48 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

