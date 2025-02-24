Accenture (ACN) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed the latest trading day at $363.91, indicating a -0.1% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.21%.

The consulting company's shares have seen an increase of 0.51% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Accenture in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 20, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.84, reflecting a 2.53% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.62 billion, up 5.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.73 per share and revenue of $68.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.53% and +5.9%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Accenture. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher within the past month. At present, Accenture boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Accenture currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.62. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.88.

It is also worth noting that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computers - IT Services industry stood at 2.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

