Accenture (ACN) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $272.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 14.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 10.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 22, 2022. On that day, Accenture is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.45 billion, up 15.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% lower within the past month. Accenture is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Accenture is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.76.

We can also see that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consulting Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



