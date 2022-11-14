Accenture (ACN) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $288.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had gained 14.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 11.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.91, up 4.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.58 billion, up 4.12% from the year-ago period.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.34 per share and revenue of $64.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.88% and +4.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. Accenture is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Accenture's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.29, which means Accenture is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ACN's PEG ratio is currently 2.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.