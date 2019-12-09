Accenture (ACN) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $202.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 7.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 4.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.51%.

ACN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 19, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $2, up 2.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.14 billion, up 5.01% from the year-ago period.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.78 per share and revenue of $45.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.71% and +6.14%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. ACN currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ACN has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.03 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.91.

Meanwhile, ACN's PEG ratio is currently 2.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consulting Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

