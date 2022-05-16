Accenture (ACN) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed the most recent trading day at $286.17, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had lost 10.24% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 11.63% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 9.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 23, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.84, up 18.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.06 billion, up 21.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.80 per share and revenue of $62.08 billion, which would represent changes of +22.73% and +22.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Accenture is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Accenture's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.2.

Meanwhile, ACN's PEG ratio is currently 2.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ACN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.