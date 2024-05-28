Accenture (ACN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Accenture (ACN) reached $297.73, with a -1.08% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 0.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.19%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Accenture in its upcoming release. On that day, Accenture is projected to report earnings of $3.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.57 billion, indicating a 0.01% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.09 per share and revenue of $65.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.6% and +1.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Accenture. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Accenture is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Accenture has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.89 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.37.

We can additionally observe that ACN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.27. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. ACN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

