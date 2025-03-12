Accenture (ACN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Accenture (ACN) closed the latest trading day at $324.33, indicating a -1.06% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had lost 15.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Accenture in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 20, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.84, reflecting a 2.53% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.58 billion, indicating a 4.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.72 per share and a revenue of $68.58 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.44% and +5.68%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Accenture. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Currently, Accenture is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Accenture is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.43.

Meanwhile, ACN's PEG ratio is currently 2.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

