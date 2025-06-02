Accenture (ACN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Accenture (ACN) closed at $314.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Shares of the consulting company have appreciated by 3.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Accenture in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on June 20, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.27, reflecting a 4.47% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.18 billion, up 4.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.68 per share and a revenue of $68.4 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.11% and +5.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Accenture currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Accenture is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.98. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.3.

We can additionally observe that ACN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.