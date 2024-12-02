Accenture (ACN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Accenture (ACN) ending at $361.38, denoting a -0.27% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.97%.

The consulting company's stock has climbed by 4.83% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Accenture in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.39, reflecting a 3.67% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $17.21 billion, reflecting a 6.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.77 per share and revenue of $69.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.86% and +6.36%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Accenture boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Accenture currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.33.

One should further note that ACN currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.