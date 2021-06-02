Accenture (ACN) Signs Agreement to Acquire Nell'Armonia

Accenture plc ACN yesterday announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Paris-based consulting and technology firm Nell’Armonia. Financial terms have been kept under wraps.

Established in 2005, Nell’Armonia specializes in enterprise performance management (“EPM”), employs more than 135 professionals and serves France and Israel markets with EPM services ranging from advisory to implementation and maintenance.

How Will Accenture Benefit?

The acquisition is expected to bolster Accenture’s stake in the EPM space by enabling the company to drive its clients’ digital transformation through cloud innovation and data. Accenture will be in a better position to support its clients’ finances and end-to-end enterprise planning with analytics-based insights.

Olivier Girard, market unit lead, Accenture France and Benelux, said, "Accenture is committed to providing the best resources and capabilities to meet the needs of our clients, and the combination of Accenture and Nell’Armonia would allow us to deliver the latest, most comprehensive solutions to help organizations succeed in their EPM transformations."

Notably, Accenture shares have gained 35.5% over the past year, underperforming the 36.8% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite and the 37.7% rally of the industry it belongs to.

