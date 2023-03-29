Accenture (ACN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $279.64, changing hands as high as $279.82 per share. Accenture plc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACN's low point in its 52 week range is $242.80 per share, with $345.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $279.60. The ACN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

