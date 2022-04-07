Accenture (ACN) Set to Invest in Titan Space Technologies

Accenture plc ACN announced yesterday that it has made a strategic investment in orbital compute platform, Titan Space Technologies, through Accenture Ventures, its venture arm. Financial terms have been kept under wraps.

Founded in 2021, Titan Space Technologies is a provider of real-time monitoring and neural engine capabilities.

Titan Joins Project Spotlight

Titan is now a participant in Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program aimed at providing emerging technology software startups access to Accenture’s technological and domain expertise across its G2000 client base.

Through the strategic investment, Accenture aims at accelerating scientific technology innovations for enterprises, such as biomedical applications, carbon capture and adaptive immune response.

Tom Lounibos, managing director, Accenture Ventures noted, "The burgeoning private and commercial space sector has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity for companies to leverage the unique R&D environment of space along with ever-increasingly sophisticated AI and other technologies to potentially solve our most pressing issues here on earth such as climate change, disease interventions, and materials shortages."

