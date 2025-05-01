Accenture (ACN) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, Accenture (ACN) closed at $300.53, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

Shares of the consulting company have depreciated by 5.43% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Accenture in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on June 20, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.27, up 4.47% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $17.18 billion, indicating a 4.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.70 per share and revenue of $68.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.28% and +5.41%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Accenture. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.22% downward. Currently, Accenture is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Accenture has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.55 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.85.

We can also see that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computers - IT Services industry stood at 1.79 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.