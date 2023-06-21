Accenture (ACN) Rises 25% in Three Months: Here's What to Know

Accenture plc ACN has had an impressive run in the past three months gaining 25.3%. The gain significantly outperformed the 5.4% increase of the industry and the 12.3% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

What’s Behind the Rally?

Accenture posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in three of the last four quarters, driven by improved segmental results except in Communications, Media & Technology.

The company has been gaining from a strong foothold in the outsourcing and consulting business. Accenture is benefited fromy the strong demand for its outsourcing front which assists clients to improve their operating efficiencies. In fiscal 2022, Accenture’s net revenues from outsourcing business increased 19% in U.S. dollars and 22% in local currency. Net revenues from consulting businesses increased 25% in terms of U.S. dollars and 29% in local currency.

The company has performed well on the acquisition front, strategically acquiring and entering into newer markets and diversifying its offerings. The recent buyout of Melbourne-based digital design agency, Bourne Digital, is expected to boost Accenture’s SAP offerings, particularly in the resources and health, financial services, and travel industries. Accenture‘s acquisition of Texas-based information technology consulting services provider, Nextira is expected to strengthen Accenture Cloud First’s engineering capabilities and help clients utilize cloud capabilities and tools more efficiently.

The company's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was 1.29 at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2023, higher than 1.24 recorded at the end of the prior quarter. The gradually increasing current ratio bodes well for Accenture as it implies lesser risk of default.

