Accenture (ACN) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Accenture (ACN) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.77 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $16.33 billion, increasing 2.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Accenture metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Type of Work- Consulting' will likely reach $8.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Type of Work- Managed Services' to reach $8.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Product' should arrive at $4.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service' to come in at $3.53 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Financial services' of $3.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology' will reach $2.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- North America' should come in at $7.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Growth Markets' will reach $2.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' stands at $5.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'New Bookings - Total' at $18.02 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16.60 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'New Bookings - Managed Services' will reach $9.15 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.20 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'New Bookings - Consulting' reaching $8.87 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.50 billion in the same quarter last year.



Accenture shares have witnessed a change of +0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ACN is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

