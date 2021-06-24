Accenture (ACN) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Accenture plc ACN reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings per share of $2.40 beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23. Earnings also increased 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Accenture’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings remained stable over the last 90 days.

The company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters with an average beat of 3.5%.

Revenues Better Than Expected

Accenture recorded revenues of $13.26 billion which outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.80 billion. Moreover, revenues compared favorably with the year-ago figure of $10.99 billion.

Key Stats to Note: Accenture has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2021. Revenues are now expected to register 10-11% growth in terms of local currency compared with the prior growth rate of 6.5-8.5%. The company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $8.71-$8.80 compared with the prior-guided range of $8.32-$8.50. The company now expects positive foreign-exchange impact of 3.5% on its results in U.S. dollars compared with the prior foreign-exchange assumption of 3%.

Operating cash flow is now anticipated in the range of $8.65-$9.15 billion compared with the prior guidance of $7.65-$8.15 billion. Free cash flow is now expected between $8.0 billion and $8.5 billion compared with the prior guidance of $7.0 billion to $7.5 billion.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Accenture has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following the company's earnings report which was just released.

