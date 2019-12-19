Accenture (ACN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Accenture plc ACN reported solid first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $2.09 per share surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.5% and came ahead of the year-ago figure by 6.6%. The bottom line benefited from higher revenues and operating results, and higher non-operating income and lower share count, partially offset by higher effective tax rate.

Net revenues of $11.36 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.9% and increased 7% year over year on a reported basis and 9% in terms of local currency. Net revenues came in line with the higher end of the guided range of $10.9-$11.2 billion.

So far this year, shares of Accenture have gained 45.9% compared with 34.8% growth of the industry it belongs to and 26.1% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Revenues in Detail

On the basis of type of work, Consulting revenues of $6.38 billion increased 7% year over year on a reported basis and 9% in terms of local currency. Outsourcing revenues of $4.98 billion increased 7% year over year on a reported basis and 9% in terms of local currency.

Segment-wise, Communications, Media & Technology revenues of $2.25 billion increased 5% year over year on a reported basis and 7% in terms of local currency. Financial Services revenues of $2.19 billion increased 3% year over year on a reported basis and 6% in terms of local currency. Health & Public Service revenues of $1.97 billion increased 12% year over year on a reported basis and 13% in terms of local currency. Products revenues of $3.22 billion increased 10% year over year on a reported basis and 12% in local currency. Resources revenues of $1.73 billion increased 5% year over year on a reported basis and 7% in terms of local currency.

Geographically, revenues from North Americas of $5.29 billion increased 9% year over year on a reported basis as well as in terms of local currency. Revenues from Europe of $3.79 billion improved 2% year over year on a reported basis and increased 7% in terms of local currency. Revenues from Growth Markets of $2.28 billion increased 12% year over year on a reported basis and 13% in terms of local currency.

Booking Trends

Accenture reported new bookings worth $10.3 billion. Consulting bookings and Outsourcing bookings totaled $6.0 billion and $4.3 billion, respectively.

Operating Results

Gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of net revenues) for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 100 basis points (bps) to 32.1%. Operating income was $1.77 billion, up 8% year over year. Operating margin in the reported quarter expanded 20 bps to 15.6%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Accenture exited first-quarter fiscal 2020 with total cash and cash equivalents balance of $5.81 billion compared with $6.13 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $15.9 million compared with $16.3 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Cash provided by operating activities crossed $786.91 million in the reported quarter. Free cash flow came in at $692 million.

Dividend Payout

As mentioned earlier, Accenture has shifted its dividend payout policy from semi-annual to quarterly basis. On Nov 15, 2019, the company paid out a quarterly cash dividend of 80 cents per share for shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct 17, 2019. These cash dividend payouts totaled $508 million.

The company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 80 cents per share for shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan 16, 2020. This dividend will be paid out on Feb 14, 2020.

In fiscal 2019, the company paid out semi-annual cash dividends of $1.46 per share.

Share Repurchases

In line with the policy of returning cash to its shareholders, Accenture repurchased 3.8 million shares for $729 million in the fiscal first quarter. The company had approximately 635 million total shares outstanding as of Nov 30, 2019.

Guidance

Second-Quarter Fiscal 2020

For second-quarter fiscal 2020, Accenture expects revenues of $10.85-$11.15 billion, which indicates 5-8% growth in local currency. The assumption is inclusive of a negative foreign-exchange impact of 1%. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.21 billion exceeds the current guided range marginally.

Fiscal 2020

Accenture provided its guidance for fiscal 2020. Management raised the EPS range to $7.66-$7.84 compared with the prior guided range of $7.62-$7.84. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.78 lies within the updated guidance. Revenues are expected to register 6-8% growth in terms of local currency compared with the prior guided growth rate of 5-8%.

Operating margin for the fiscal year is expected between 14.7% and 14.9%, indicating an expansion of 10-30 bps from fiscal 2019.

The company expects negative foreign exchange impact of 1% on its results in U.S. dollars.

Operating cash flow is anticipated in the range of $6.35-$6.75 billion. Free cash flow is expected to be $5.7-$6.1 billion. Annual effective tax rate of 23.5-25.5% is expected.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Accenture carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Cardtronics CATM, Global Payments GPN and FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS. While Cardtronics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Global Payments and FactSet Research Systems carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Cardtronics, Global Payments and FactSet Research Systems is 4%, 18% and 9%, respectively.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.