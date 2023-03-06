Accenture (ACN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed the most recent trading day at $269.63, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 6.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 2.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 2%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.48, down 2.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.52 billion, up 3.12% from the year-ago period.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.45 per share and revenue of $64.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.91% and +4.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Accenture currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Accenture is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.73, so we one might conclude that Accenture is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

