Accenture (ACN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $198.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 5.79% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2, up 2.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.14 billion, up 5.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.78 per share and revenue of $45.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.71% and +6.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ACN currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note ACN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.

We can also see that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

