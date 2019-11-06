Accenture (ACN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $189.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had gained 2.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 0.76% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ACN to post earnings of $2 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.14 billion, up 5.01% from the year-ago period.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.78 per share and revenue of $45.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.71% and +6.14%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ACN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ACN has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.02 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.01, so we one might conclude that ACN is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ACN's PEG ratio is currently 2.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.