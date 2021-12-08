Accenture (ACN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $374.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 1.05% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 4.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 16, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.62, up 20.74% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.21 billion, up 20.8% from the year-ago period.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.12 per share and revenue of $57.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15% and +13.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Accenture is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Accenture is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.52.

It is also worth noting that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

