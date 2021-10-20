Accenture (ACN) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Accenture (ACN)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 5.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $350.76 in the previous session. Accenture has gained 33.9% since the start of the year compared to the -19% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 38% return for the Zacks Consulting Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on September 23, 2021, Accenture reported EPS of $2.2 versus consensus estimate of $2.19 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.36%.

For the current fiscal year, Accenture is expected to post earnings of $10.12 per share on $57.4 billion in revenues. This represents a 15% change in EPS on a 13.59% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $11.08 per share on $61.68 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.43% and 7.45%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Accenture may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Accenture has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 34.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 29X versus its peer group's average of 21.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 3.45. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Accenture currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Accenture fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Accenture shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.