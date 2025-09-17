Accenture (ACN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $241.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 7.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Accenture in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on September 25, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.98, up 6.81% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $17.33 billion, indicating a 5.6% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.88 per share and a revenue of $69.41 billion, signifying shifts of +7.78% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% downward. At present, Accenture boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Accenture has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.34 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.88, so one might conclude that Accenture is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 103, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

