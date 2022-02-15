Accenture (ACN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Accenture (ACN) closed at $329.41, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.58% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had lost 7.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 5.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 17, 2022. On that day, Accenture is projected to report earnings of $2.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.66 billion, up 21.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.54 per share and revenue of $59.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.77% and +18.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Accenture is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Accenture is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.55, which means Accenture is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ACN has a PEG ratio of 3.09 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.