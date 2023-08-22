Accenture (ACN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed the most recent trading day at $308.90, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 2.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Accenture will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.63, up 1.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.06 billion, up 4.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.59 per share and revenue of $64.18 billion, which would represent changes of +8.22% and +4.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Accenture currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Accenture's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.78.

Meanwhile, ACN's PEG ratio is currently 2.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consulting Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

