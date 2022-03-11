Accenture (ACN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Accenture (ACN) closed at $311.58, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 9.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 10.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.33%.

Accenture will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.36, up 16.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.65 billion, up 21.21% from the year-ago period.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.54 per share and revenue of $59.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.77% and +18.44%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Accenture is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Accenture has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.36 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.32, so we one might conclude that Accenture is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ACN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.94. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

