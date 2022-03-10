Accenture (ACN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $309.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 12.97% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 11.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 17, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.65 billion, up 21.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.54 per share and revenue of $59.85 billion, which would represent changes of +19.77% and +18.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Accenture currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Accenture has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.35 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.37.

Meanwhile, ACN's PEG ratio is currently 2.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consulting Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

