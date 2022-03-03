Accenture (ACN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed the most recent trading day at $318.95, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 11.45% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 7.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 17, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.66 billion, up 21.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.54 per share and revenue of $59.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.77% and +18.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Accenture is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Accenture currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.45, so we one might conclude that Accenture is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ACN has a PEG ratio of 3.02 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

