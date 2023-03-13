Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $251.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 10.92% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 5.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.52 billion, up 3.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.45 per share and revenue of $64.25 billion, which would represent changes of +6.91% and +4.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Accenture is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Accenture's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.92.

Also, we should mention that ACN has a PEG ratio of 2.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ACN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.