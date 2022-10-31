Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $283.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 11.85% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 4.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Accenture will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Accenture is projected to report earnings of $2.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.58 billion, up 4.12% from the year-ago period.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.34 per share and revenue of $64.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.88% and +4.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Accenture currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Accenture has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.37 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.8.

Investors should also note that ACN has a PEG ratio of 2.67 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consulting Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

