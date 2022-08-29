Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Accenture (ACN) closed at $295.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 2.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.65%.

Accenture will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.45 billion, up 15.11% from the year-ago period.

ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.68 per share and revenue of $61.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.36% and +21.94%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Accenture is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Accenture is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.31, which means Accenture is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ACN has a PEG ratio of 2.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.





