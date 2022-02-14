Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Accenture (ACN) closed at $326.13, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the consulting company had lost 6.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 7.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Accenture as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 17, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.66 billion, up 21.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.54 per share and revenue of $59.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.77% and +18.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Accenture. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Accenture is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Accenture's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.94.

Investors should also note that ACN has a PEG ratio of 3.12 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ACN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

