Accenture (ACN) Completes Acquisition of Homburg & Partner

Accenture plc ACN has acquired strategic management consulting firm Homburg & Partner for an undisclosed amount.

With in-depth specialization in commercial strategy, sales and pricing, Homburg & Partner largely serves clients in healthcare, chemical and industrial goods industries. The company has the experience of working with large and mid-sized firms on projects such as developing go-to-market strategies, implementing leading pricing methodologies, and optimizing sales processes and organizations.

How Will Accenture Benefit?

The buyout is expected to boost Accenture’s strategy and process capabilities predominantly in the areas of commercial strategy, sales and pricing methods, and knowledge, better positioning the company for client’s value creation.

According to Edwin van der Ouderaa, global lead of Customer, Sales & Service at Accenture, "The addition of Homburg & Partners expands our ability to shape growth and efficiency strategies across the enterprise and will increase our clients’ focus on growing their sales and profits, as they pivot to their next generation customer engagement."

Notably, Accenture shares have gained 45.2% over the past year, outperforming the 41.8% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite, while underperforming the 48.7% rally of the industry it belongs to.

